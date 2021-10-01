'It is Not an Easy Thing' - Thomas Tuchel's Honest Admission Regarding Chelsea's 'Standards Slipping'

Thomas Tuchel has spoken honestly on Chelsea's recent disappointing performances ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash against Southampton.

Tuchel's side go into the clash off the back of two losses, first in the Premier League to Man City and then on Wednesday in a Champions League clash against Juventus.

Speaking to the press ahead of Saturday's game, Tuchel delivered an honest admission on their recent form.

Discussing the last two performances, that have seen Chelsea register just a single shot on target accross two matches, the German said: "Two very different opponents, difficult opponents with different styles of play.

From Manchester City with high pressing ball possession to almost no ball possession with Juventus. Both clubs have personality, experience and the players to hurt you. This can happen in any match of football. If it does happen it does not feel good. Did we play at our very best level? No.

"We had the feeling that Man City made us underperform at this very special day at Stamford Bridge. We felt very well prepared in different circumstances to play against Juventus. Could we reach our very best level? No. It is hard if you are responsible for the rhythm, energy and intensity."

The Chelsea manager, who won the UEFA Champions League in his first season in charge, compared the match against Juventus to the Blues' clash against Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 last season.

"It is a concentration game in the end. It reminds me of our game in Bucharest when we played against Atletico and we finally ended up to play almost a similar game and win it 1-0 by a goal ruled out by offside, given by VAR and a bicycle kick." he said.

"Maybe we didn’t have much chance, maybe no chance at all. We didn’t give chances away. Don’t forget, it was in Bucharest without spectators so it was maybe also easier to be calm, focused and concentrated.

Now it gets tougher to play away games with big teams like this, with big personality. We will not be the last team to lose against Juventus. It was like, the difficulty and danger in these matches - the result in the end tells you the story about this match. If you lose 1-0 you are not sharp enough, you lack intensity, everything falls into place. If you win this 1-0, if Romelu scores and you go away with a draw, we stay calm, passionate and waited until the one chance came and you speak about this game very differently."

Chelsea will be looking to put the performances behind them as they face a Southampton side who are yet to win this season.

Tuchel concluded: "It is very hard to constantly be responsible for the intensity, for the attacks and against a team that defends so deep. It was almost the same first half that we played with Manchester City and it was very hard for Manchester City to create chances and expected goals against us, was almost impossible. The door for Manchester City opened with a deflected shot. We need to defend Juventus’ goal much better. It was a poor goal, a present we gave away and this is the lesson from there on. We need to step up again from 90% to 100. It is not an easy thing but it is on us to improve and to raise the level again."

