Thomas Tuchel's Message to the Chelsea Squad Ahead of UCL Final Showdown vs Man City

Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to his Chelsea squad ahead of the Champions League final against Manchester City.

Chelsea are in the final of Europe and it's Pep Guardiola's Premier League title-winning side standing in their way of a second European triumph.

After arriving in January, Tuchel has taken Chelsea to the biggest game in club European football, just four months on from taking the job.

Since his appointment, he has already beaten City twice - once in the FA Cup semi-finals before a 2-1 win in the Premier League.

But that counts for nothing on Saturday and the Chelsea head coach has responded to questions over what his message to his team will be for the final.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Well it is hard to answer in detail because these are the messages for my team. We had some already yesterday in Cobham and it is pretty much our routine to have a tactical session, divide it into offense and defence. We are well aware that Man City is the benchmark with this team and manager over the last years but in football you are always able to close the gap. We have done that twice and we will try again tomorrow.

"How did we do it before? We were courageous and brave, we suffered together and we were strong as a team with belief and quality and we did show up in every single minute. This is pretty much it.

"You need to break it down into behaviour, into little details and this is what we do with the team."

