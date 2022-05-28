Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel's N'Golo Kante Admission Indicates Chelsea's Stance Over Club Future

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel revealed his honest thoughts on Blubes midfielder N'Golo Kante earlier this month, indicating his club's stance on their future.

The 31-year-old midfielder has just one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, set to be up in June 2023, and as a result, he has been linked with a number of clubs including Manchester United.

The west London side would prefer, however, to let go of fellow defensive midfielder Jorginho than Kante, according to reports.

imago1011384081h

Speaking earlier this month, Tuchel made a statement on Kante, insisting he is, to Chelsea, what Kylian Mbappe is to Paris Saint-Germain.

“He is our Mo Salah, he is our van Dijk, he is our De Bruyne. He is simply that player, he is our Neymar and Kylian Mbappe," he said.

“I think he is our key, key player but key, key players have to be on the pitch and he only plays 40% of games.”

Chelsea are looking to rejuvenate their midfield with the likes of Declan Rice and Conor Gallagher in mind, which may likely spell a potential departure for Kante and Jorginho.

imago1011627124h (1)

Although with only one of the two players likely to leave this summer, it seems natural to assume that Kante will stay for next season.

As Tuchel's side look to compete for more silverware next season, as well as begin putting pressure on Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League, Kante's experience may prove a valuable asset alongside the youth of Gallagher and potentially Rice.

imago1012187007h (1)
