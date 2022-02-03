Thomas Tuchel's Revised Chelsea Squad Confirmed for Remainder of 2021/22 Premier League Season
Chelsea's 25-man squad which will see out the rest of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign has been confirmed.
After no wins from their last four, Thomas Tuchel's side got back to winning ways in the league prior to the winter break with a 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur.
The Champions League holders sit in third place currently, ten points off the league leaders Manchester City having played a game more.
It was a quiet January transfer window for the Blues which saw only Kenedy return from his loan spell at Flamengo to provide cover at left wing-back.
Lewis Baker departed to Stoke City on a permanent basis and that is the only change to Chelsea's league squad, as Kenedy takes the number 23 shirt which Billy Gilmour wore before he left for Norwich City on loan for the current season.
Chelsea are able to register 25 players over the age of 21, with at least eight required to be homegrown.
As per the official Chelsea website, here is the club's confirmed 25-man squad list:
1: Kepa Arrizabalaga
2: Antonio Rudiger
3: Marcos Alonso
4: Andreas Christensen - homegrown
5: Jorginho
6: Thiago Silva
7: N’Golo Kante
8: Mateo Kovacic
9: Romelu Lukaku - homegrown
10: Christian Pulisic
11: Timo Werner
12: Ruben Loftus-Cheek - homegrown
13: Marcus Bettinelli - homegrown
14: Trevoh Chalobah - homegrown
16: Edouard Mendy
17: Saul Niguez
18: Ross Barkley - homegrown
19: Mason Mount - homegrown
20: Callum Hudson-Odoi – under-21
21: Ben Chilwell - homegrown
22: Hakim Ziyech
23: Kenedy
24: Reece James - homegrown
28: Cesar Azpilicueta
29: Kai Havertz
31: Malang Sarr
*Coaches can supplement the squad with any number of under-21 players, whatever their country of birth. For this season, these are players who were born on or after 1 January 2000.
This applies to the likes of Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell, Xavier Simons and Lewis Hall, all of whom have made first-team appearances this season in various competitions.
