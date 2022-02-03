Thomas Tuchel's Revised Chelsea Squad Confirmed for Remainder of 2021/22 Premier League Season

Chelsea's 25-man squad which will see out the rest of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign has been confirmed.

After no wins from their last four, Thomas Tuchel's side got back to winning ways in the league prior to the winter break with a 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Champions League holders sit in third place currently, ten points off the league leaders Manchester City having played a game more.

It was a quiet January transfer window for the Blues which saw only Kenedy return from his loan spell at Flamengo to provide cover at left wing-back.

IMAGO / PA Images

Lewis Baker departed to Stoke City on a permanent basis and that is the only change to Chelsea's league squad, as Kenedy takes the number 23 shirt which Billy Gilmour wore before he left for Norwich City on loan for the current season.

Chelsea are able to register 25 players over the age of 21, with at least eight required to be homegrown.

As per the official Chelsea website, here is the club's confirmed 25-man squad list:

1: Kepa Arrizabalaga

2: Antonio Rudiger

3: Marcos Alonso

4: Andreas Christensen - homegrown

5: Jorginho

6: Thiago Silva

7: N’Golo Kante

8: Mateo Kovacic

9: Romelu Lukaku - homegrown

10: Christian Pulisic

11: Timo Werner

12: Ruben Loftus-Cheek - homegrown

13: Marcus Bettinelli - homegrown

14: Trevoh Chalobah - homegrown

16: Edouard Mendy

17: Saul Niguez

18: Ross Barkley - homegrown

19: Mason Mount - homegrown

20: Callum Hudson-Odoi – under-21

21: Ben Chilwell - homegrown

22: Hakim Ziyech

23: Kenedy

24: Reece James - homegrown

28: Cesar Azpilicueta

29: Kai Havertz

31: Malang Sarr

*Coaches can supplement the squad with any number of under-21 players, whatever their country of birth. For this season, these are players who were born on or after 1 January 2000.

This applies to the likes of Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell, Xavier Simons and Lewis Hall, all of whom have made first-team appearances this season in various competitions.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube