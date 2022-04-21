Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel's Short & Sweet Response to Chelsea Striker Romelu Lukaku's Boos

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel provided journalists with a snappy response to questions on striker Romelu Lukaku being booed after his side's 4-2 loss to Arsenal on Wednesday evening.

The Blues didn't take home any points from their London derby midweek after a defensive disaster from the European champions.

Lukaku earned himself his first start in the Premier League since February in his side's midweek derby loss and was booed as he left the field in the 60th minute, when replaced by Kai Havertz.

imago1011457200h

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Tuchel was asked about the boos around Stamford Bridge when Lukaku was brought off the pitch.

"Maybe it was the Arsenal fans," Tuchel responded casually, as quoted by football.london.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lukaku, after arriving at Chelsea for a transfer fee of £97.5 million, has struggled to find his feet at the west London side, having scored just five goals in 21 league appearances.

The Blues' defeat to Arsenal, however, appeared to be more due to a defensive disaster than a lack of quality in attack.

imago1011451018h

"Look at the penalty, and it is an unbelievable goal from our ball possession," Tuchel continued. "There are no tactics behind that. We have three ball losses in ten seconds.

"Then we do a foul where there's not even the slightest danger. We foul a person, it is a penalty, and we rob ourselves of six minutes for an equaliser. What is there to analyse? There's nothing to analyse."

