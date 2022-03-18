Three 'Big Bidders' Yet to Have Submitted Bids for Chelsea

Three of the 'big bidders' are yet to have submitted their bids for Chelsea Football Club amid the deadline on Friday.

The Blues' current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale at the beginning of the month, with a number of parties believed to be interested.

Chelsea set a deadline of Friday 18 March for interested bidders to submit their official bids for the club.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Kaveh Solhekol, it is believed three of the 'big bidders' interested in purchasing the World and European Champions have not yet submitted their bids to the club.

Around 20 'credible parties' are interested in buying the west London side, with the Raine Group overseeing the sale.

They have warned bidders that their first bids could be their last as the club wish to proceed with a quick sale.

Other reports have also suggested that around 12 bidders are yet to have been made public.

IMAGO / PA Images

On the pitch, Chelsea are preparing for their FA Cup quarter-final tie against Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon after previous victories against Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town.

Thomas Tuchel's side have also progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League thanks to their 4-1 aggregate win against Lille in the knockout rounds.

They will play Real Madrid in the last eight, and they will face either Atletico Madrid or Manchester City if they win.

You can keep up with all the latest breaking news here as interested buyers prepare their final bids ahead of the 9pm deadline.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube