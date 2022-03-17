Skip to main content
Three Brand Removed From All Chelsea Digital Assets Amid Suspended Sponsorship

Chelsea have removed all of the branding for Three from their digital assets after the company 'temporarily suspended' their sponsorship with the club. 

The Blues have worn the mobile network's brand on the chest of their shirts since the 20/21 campaign. 

However, as a result of current owner Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the UK Government, Three announced that they have suspended their commercial agreement with the World and European Champions. 

imago1010648076h

According to the Athletic, Chelsea have removed the branding from all of their digital assets amid the news of their suspended sponsorship.

However there is licensing restrictions that have prevented the club from removing Three from their physical assets, which is said to include the perimeter boards.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The company are believed to have urged Chelsea to remove their branding 'as soon as possible', but the special license the club has been put under to remain operational has meant that they have had to keep Three's logo on their shirts.

As well as this, they have been unable to print any new kits as a result of 'severe operational restrictions' stemming from the sanctions on Abramovich.

imago1010567167h

Despite matters surrounding the club's future off the pitch, Chelsea have been able to perform well on it.

They beat Lille 2-1 in their Champions League knockout stage second leg tie on Wednesday night, with their 4-1 aggregate win taking them through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

A Burak Yilmaz penalty for the French hosts opened the scoring, but Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta were on hand to secure the win for their side.

imago1010646997h
