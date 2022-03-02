Three Chelsea Youngsters Have Joined Chelsea Training Ahead of Midweek FA Cup Tie With Luton

Three of Chelsea's young talents have trained with the west London side this week ahead of their FA Cup tie with Luton Town on Wednesday evening.

The three players include Dylan Williams, Lewis Hall and Harvey Vale who all featured at the team's Cobham training ground on Tuesday ahead of the tie the following day.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Vale has made a total of three appearances for the side's senior squad so far this season against Chesterfield in the FA Cup, as well as Brentford and Tottenham in the Carabao Cup.

Lewis Hall has only made one appearance which also came in the FA Cup against Chesterfield in which he got an assist for a Romelu Lukaku goal.

The 17-year-old impressed many Blues fans in the absence of starting left-back Ben Chilwell who has been out of action due to an ACL injury for several months now.

Dylan Williams on the other hand is yet to make an appearance for his senior side and may be given the opportunity on Wednesday evening.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The three players are likely there to reinforce the squad after their stressful Carabao Cup final with Liverpool on Sunday afternoon that appears to have caused a number of players some sort of physical overload.

Manager Thomas Tuchel revealed this at his side's pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

"The situation is very good before the match with only Ben Chilwell out. The situation changed drastically in this match, we now have a lot of players with a physical overload.

"We have some injuries from the match. In the moment it is too much to comment, it’s a massive list."

