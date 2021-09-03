Three Shock Inclusions as Chelsea's Champions League Squad is Revealed

There has been three shock inclusions in Chelsea's Champions League squad for the 2021/22 campaign as the Blues prepare to defend their title.

The Blues will be looking to match their record last season and have added several players to their squad.

However, there were three surprise inclusions as Ross Barkley, Malang Sarr and Lewis Baker are all included.

The news comes as a surprise as the three were surplus to requirements under Thomas Tuchel but Chelsea could not find suitors for the trio before Tuesday's transfer window deadline.

Sarr was the closest to sealing a departure but a move to Bundesliga side Gruether fell through at the last minute.

Barkley had been linked with West Ham but they opted to sign from elsewhere whilst Baker had no links.

Baker, a Cobham graduate, was deployed as a central defender in pre-season under Tuchel but had not done enough to impress whilst Barkley had his number stripped from him and handed to Mateo Kovacic.

Sarr was the most promising of the three in pre-season and with Kurt Zouma's departure and Chelsea failing in a bid for Jules Kounde, he could be of use to the squad as a back-up option at least until January.

Trevoh Chalobah, Marcus Bettinelli and Romelu Lukaku have been added to the squad also, the new signings joining in the summer whilst Chalobah is being kept after a successful loan spell at FC Lorient.

