'Right Attitude, Motivation & Commitment' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad for Luton Town FA Cup Tie

Thomas Tuchel has outlined his demands for Chelsea's FA Cup fifth round tie at Luton Town on Wednesday night. 

Chelsea's run of six consecutive wins was ended on Sunday as they fell to Carabao Cup final defeat against Liverpool at Wembley.

They did everything right other than put the ball in the back of the net, legally, which Tuchel acknowledged post-match after expressing his pride at his team's performance.

Now attention shifts to the FA Cup. Luton Town, sixth in the Championship, are in fine form and will not be a pushover when Chelsea come to Kenilworth Road.

Tuchel knows that and is taking game by game after being asked on nearing the FA Cup final, something Chelsea could reach for the third year running - last two have ended in defeat. 

The German wants the right attitude to be shown on the pitch on Wednesday night, with his players fully motivated and committed to helping Chelsea book their place in the quarter finals. 

What Thomas Tuchel said

The Chelsea coach demanded the right attitude, motivation and commitment from his players for the cup tie on Wednesday night. 

He told reporters on Friday afternoon“The best chance was on Sunday because we were in the final, it was the closest chance. We should not think about the next final until we played the next match. In football the most important match is the next one. This starts tomorrow evening and we have some obstacles to overcome and have some boxes to tick if we want to win there. 

"We need the right motivation, again the right attitude, we need full commitment. It is demanding and still we expect it from us. Is it the easiest, closest, most realistic? I don’t know. Let’s see what’s going on tomorrow. If we want to talk about it we need to win tomorrow.”

