Three UK Order Chelsea to Find Solution to Logo Demands Following Abramovich Sanctioning

Three UK have demanded that Chelsea find a solution 'as soon as possible' to remove the logo from their shirts.

It was announced that Roman Abramovich was placed on the UK government's sanction list, barring the sale of the club as his assets have been frozen, with public criticism of the Russian in the media.

Therefore, Three decided to remove their logo from Chelsea shirts and have discussed long-term solutions.

Despite this, Chelsea have been unable to remove the logo from their shirts for clashes against Norwich City and Newcastle United, while also set to wear them on the jerseys against LOSC Lille.

And now, Three have released a statement demanding Chelsea find a solution asap.

The statement, relayed by Rob Harris, states: "(There) are ongoing issues with removing the Three logo from the shirts, as a result of kit supply issues and licence restrictions. We have requested that Chelsea reverts with a solution to this issue as soon as possible.”

Speaking on what could replace the logo in the future, Thomas Tuchel stated that a message for peace would be an ideal replacement.

"Maybe the worry is to find enough shirts to play in with the sanctions, but as long as we have enough shirts as the bus is full of fuel we will arrive and be competitive," he said.

"This is what everybody can be sure of and this is what we demand of ourselves. When it’s a big storm you dig in, you hold together, you stay strong and go through it. But messages for peace can never be wrong."

Reports followed stating that the telecommunications company were on the verge of activating a two-year extension their their deal right before the suspension.

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea can find the right solution.

