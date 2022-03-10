Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Three UK Suspend Sponsorship Deal With Chelsea Following Roman Abramovich Sanctions

Chelsea shirt sponsors Three UK were set to extend their deal with the European champions but in light of Blues owner Roman Abramovich's sanctioning by the UK government, they have decided to suspend their deal.

Abramovich announced he would be selling Chelsea FC last week after pressure mounting that his assets would be frozen.

However, fans across the UK have woken up this morning to the news that the Russian billionaire has now been sanctioned by the government, thus the sale of the club will be put on hold.

imago1010338757h (1)

As reported by Goal, via Nizaar Kinsella, Three UK were on the verge of activating a two-year extension clause on their £40 million-a-year sponsorship arrangement with Chelsea.

The deal has since been stalled amid the sanctions that Abramovich is facing.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Three's relationship with the Blues was said to be 'under review' following the news of the sanctioning and the telecommunications company has since provided the following statement:

“We have requested Chelsea football club temporarily suspend our sponsorship of the club, including the removal of our brand from shirts and around the stadium until further notice.

imago1010485408h

“We recognise that this decision will impact the many Chelsea fans who follow their team passionately.

"However, we feel that given the circumstances, and the Government sanction that is in place, it is the right thing to do."

Goal goes on to state in their report that Three UK were very happy with the arrangement they had prior to the Abramovich news, but now their relationship is under a serious threat.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010231644h
News

'We Have to Focus' - Cesar Azpilicueta on Crazy Day at Chelsea Ahead of Norwich City Clash

By Jago Hemming17 minutes ago
imago1010338757h (1)
News

Revealed: DCMS & Nadine Dorries' Letter to MP's Regarding Chelsea Football Club Following Roman Abramovich Sanctions

By Nick Emms21 minutes ago
imago1010263266h
Features/Opinions

'Hope Players Are in Right Mindset'- Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Norwich

By Nick Emms23 minutes ago
imago1010003625h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Norwich City vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Nick Emms28 minutes ago
imago0151809979h (1)
News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Has 'No Intentions' of Quitting Chelsea Amid Manchester United Interest

By Jago Hemming38 minutes ago
imago1010338757h (1)
News

'We're in a Bad Mood' - Muhsin Bayrak 'Depressed' After Failing to Takeover Chelsea Amid Roman Abramovich Sanctions

By Rob Calcutt56 minutes ago
imago1010338757h (1)
News

Chelsea to Work With UK Government Amid Sanctions Imposed on Roman Abramovich

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010365514h
News

Chelsea Players Issued Message Amid News of Roman Abramovich Sanctions

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago