Chelsea set three-year plan to start winning trophies again

Matt Debono

It has been revealed that Chelsea have set out a plan which will hopefully see them overtake Liverpool and Manchester City to start to dominate England and the Premier League once again.

Since Roman Abramovich's arrival to the club in the early years of 2000, Chelsea have gone on to win trophy after trophy including five Premier League titles and the Champions League. 

Big managers have come and gone in west London like Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti and have all enjoyed success under Abramovich's reign. 

But despite winning the Europa League at the end of last season, Chelsea started to fall behind the pack particularly in England which is evident with the gap to leaders Liverpool.

Now according to the Athletic's David Ornstein, the Blues have installed a plan going forward for the next three years to start challenging and competing for titles before turning that into winning those major honours.

Three-year plan:

Year 1: Stabilise and forge a cohesive unit with a young squad. 

Year 2: Challenge for honours.

Year 3: Win those major honours

Frank Lampard now holds the reigns at Stamford Bridge and after a year has started to shape his squad and reconnected the bridge between the first-team and academy. 

It has seen some of the Blues' academy stars becoming first-team regulars in the side this season and flourishing. 

But they are now ready to back Lampard. It was shown in glimpses last summer following the pre-agreement for Christian Pulisic and the permanent signing of Mateo Kovacic. 

This summer though, Chelsea are showing intent. They are on the verge of signing Timo Werner for £54 million and are also keen on landing Ben Chilwell from Leicester City. 

If there's a time to be excited as a Blues supporters it is now. Chelsea appear to putting down a real marker that they're ready to challenge at the very top, both domestically and in Europe. 

