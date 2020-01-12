Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Tiemoue Bakayoko admits he will have a 'feeling of failure' leaving Chelsea

Matt Debono

Tiemoue Bakayoko is currently on loan with AS Monaco in the Ligue 1, the destination he departed for Chelsea all the way back in July 2017.

The 25-year-old was part of a group of players who had excelled not only domestically, but in the Champions League. He played alongside Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Thomas Lemar before they all secured big moves. 

But the Frenchman's time at Chelsea unfortunately failed to live up to expectation, despite playing 29 times in the Premier League under Antonio Conte before he was released.

The final straw for everybody concerned was the 4-1 defeat to Watford in February 2018. A quick-fire red card for Bakayoko in the first-half saw him on the end of abuse from the visiting section. 

Screenshot 2020-01-12 at 12.27.49
Bakayoko being shown a red card after two booking within the space of five minutes back in 2018.Getty Images

But after a loan spell with AC Milan, the 25-year-old rejoined AS Monaco in the summer with an option-to-buy come the end of the season.

Speaking to L’Equipe, Bakayoko admits he wanted to stay on at Chelsea to prove himself, but he knew it was a matter of time before he departed west London.

"I didn’t immediately think it [Monaco] was the best option because I really wanted to play with Chelsea.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard on VAR and the frustration shown from supporters.

----------

"But I felt that it wasn’t going to go the way I wanted it to and Monaco came along. It became a matter, of course."

He continued to say that he will leave the club he loved with a feeling of failure after a big-money move in 2017 to then the current Premier League champions.

"When I leave Chelsea, I have a feeling of failure because it’s a club I loved.

"There was a trigger because I had gone through all the stages and it was like I had a break in my ambition. I couldn’t do enough. Now I work a lot more."

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Chelsea 3-0 Burnley | Premier League

Chelsea claimed all three points against Burnley in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Injury update: Frank Lampard offers update on Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic

Frank Lampard has confirmed Christian Pulisic will be out 'for a few weeks' after he picked up a nasty injury.

Matt Debono

Sean Dyche: Chelsea were too strong for Burnley

Burnley manager Sean Dyche admits Chelsea were too strong for his side at Stamford Bridge, despite a few controversial calls being made by referee Kevin Friend.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard 'hopes Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham is upset' after only scoring once against Burnley

Frank Lampard joked in his post-match Burnley press conference that forward Tammy Abraham should leave Stamford Bridge feeling upset after the Blues' 3-0 win over Sean Dyche's side.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Callum Hudson-Odoi's performance vs. Burnley was an 'absolute statement'

Frank Lampard has admitted he was delighted with the performance of youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi against Burnley in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: 'Reece James is a big weapon' for Chelsea

Reece James has received plaudits from Chelsea boss Frank Lampard following his display against Burnley.

Matt Debono

'VAR is a passion killer' - Frank Lampard remains undecided on technology

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has responded to anti-VAR chants which were sung by home supporters in the 3-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Reaction: 'Burnley victory felt good', says Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard had no complaints after he saw his side keep a clean sheet in a three nil victory against Burnley in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

N'Golo Kante: Frank Lampard offers injury update on Chelsea midfielder

Frank Lampard provided an update on the fitness of Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante after he was absent in the three nil home win against Burnley.

Matt Debono

No substitutions: Frank Lampard breaks 366-game record in Chelsea's win against Burnley

Frank Lampard ended an unusual record after 366 games as Chelsea cruised past Burnley in the Premier League.

Matt Debono