Tiemoue Bakayoko admits he will have a 'feeling of failure' leaving Chelsea

Tiemoue Bakayoko is currently on loan with AS Monaco in the Ligue 1, the destination he departed for Chelsea all the way back in July 2017.

The 25-year-old was part of a group of players who had excelled not only domestically, but in the Champions League. He played alongside Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Thomas Lemar before they all secured big moves.

But the Frenchman's time at Chelsea unfortunately failed to live up to expectation, despite playing 29 times in the Premier League under Antonio Conte before he was released.

The final straw for everybody concerned was the 4-1 defeat to Watford in February 2018. A quick-fire red card for Bakayoko in the first-half saw him on the end of abuse from the visiting section.

Bakayoko being shown a red card after two booking within the space of five minutes back in 2018.

But after a loan spell with AC Milan, the 25-year-old rejoined AS Monaco in the summer with an option-to-buy come the end of the season.

Speaking to L’Equipe, Bakayoko admits he wanted to stay on at Chelsea to prove himself, but he knew it was a matter of time before he departed west London.

"I didn’t immediately think it [Monaco] was the best option because I really wanted to play with Chelsea.

"But I felt that it wasn’t going to go the way I wanted it to and Monaco came along. It became a matter, of course."

He continued to say that he will leave the club he loved with a feeling of failure after a big-money move in 2017 to then the current Premier League champions.

"When I leave Chelsea, I have a feeling of failure because it’s a club I loved.

"There was a trigger because I had gone through all the stages and it was like I had a break in my ambition. I couldn’t do enough. Now I work a lot more."

