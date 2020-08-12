Absolute Chelsea
'Everyone knows that Milan is in my heart' - Chelsea midfielder Tiemoué Bakayoko opens up on future

Matt Debono

Tiemoué Bakayoko returned to his parent club Chelsea this summer after spending the season on loan in France at AS Monaco, but is set to be on the move again in the transfer window. 

Monaco decided against taking the option to make the 25-year-old's deal permanent, which sees him return to west London.

Bakayoko has spent one full season with the Blues when he was acquired back in 2017 under Antonio Conte's management, but has since then been part of the 'Loan Army', having spells at AC Milan and AS Monaco.

He is expected to leave this summer as AC Milan have begun talks with the Blues about a loan deal with an option-to-buy which Bakayoko is thought to be keen on. 

When contacted by TuttoMercatoWeb, Bakayoko opened up on his future: “Everyone knows that Milan is in my heart and I have good memories. 

"At the moment I’m a Chelsea player, then we’ll see in football."

Chelsea are looking to recoup as much of the £40 million they paid back in 2017 for the 25-year-old. 

Bakayoko has two years remaining on his £100,000-a-week contract in west London.

Frank Lampard has already added to his midfield with the signing of Hakim Ziyech as well as adding Timo Werner to his attacking ranks. 

Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Ben Chilwell are all on the Blues' transfer shortlist this summer with more signings expected through the doors at Stamford Bridge. 

