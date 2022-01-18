Timo Werner Admits Andreas Christensen & Antonio Rudiger Can Choose Where They Go Amid Chelsea Contract Expiry

Chelsea's Timo Werner has admitted that his fellow teammates Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen can choose where they go after their contracts expite at Stamford Bridge.

The defensive pair are out of contract in June and are free to talk to overseas clubs from January.

Speaking to Florian Plettenberg, Werner admitted he would be happy for them to stay but that they are free to choose where they go.

IMAGO / PA Images

He said: "I would be happy if they stay. They can improve every team.“

"Will one of them move to Munich? There are still a lot of good central defenders!“He plays incredible. As a free agent he could choose where he goes!“

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping that the pair extend their stay beyond the end of the season as they have become key players in the German's system.

Rudiger is reportedly ready to listen to Chelsea contract offers as the Blues offer an improved deal to their key man.

Chelsea have been unable to tie Rudiger down to a new deal, so far, due to his demands of a £200,000-a-week contract.

IMAGO / PA Images

Thomas Tuchel 'really wants' to keep Rudiger but the Blues have only made one offer of around £140,000-a-week so far which was rejected by the central defender.

On the other hand, Andreas Christensen is admired by AC Milan's Paolo Maldini and could move to the San Siro, according to reports.

Should Milan make a play for the 25-year-old, they will be in for some tough competition, with the likes of Barcelona and Inter Milan keeping a close eye on the defender too.

It was recently reported that Christensen will not sign an extension with Chelsea as he looks to secure a move away from the club despite Werner hoping that he will stay with Rudiger.



