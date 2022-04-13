Skip to main content
Timo Werner Admits Disappointment at Chelsea Champions League Exit to Real Madrid

Chelsea forward Timo Werner has admitted he is disappointed after the Blues fell out of the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

The Blues came out 3-2 victors after extra time but this was not enough, with Karim Benzema's 96th minute goal giving Madrid the aggregate lead and win.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app after the match, Werner admitted his disappointment as the reigning champions exited the Champions League.

imago1011268294h

The German got himself on the scoresheet in an impressive performance, scoring the third goal which would have seen Chelsea progress if they could hold on

.This added to earlier goals from Mason Mount and Marcos Alonso as the Blues came close to mounting a historic comeback in Europe.

Speaking after the match, Werner said: “But in the end you can’t stop Madrid over the whole time. We know that but we tried everything in normal time and in extra time but the home game made a difference because this was nearly a perfect performance from us.

imago1011273332h

“We are very disappointed after what we put into this game and how we played.”

The Blues will take pride from their performance and should be encouraged ahead of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final, where they face Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace side.

Victory will see Chelsea make a third consecutive FA Cup final, having lost the previous two to Arsenal and Leicester City.

Therefore, there is no time to dwell on the disappointment as Chelsea must hit back to win another trophy this season.

