Timo Werner admits he has been 'brought down to earth' following Chelsea struggles

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has reflected on his displays since his arrival to Stamford Bridge last summer.

The 24-year-old has failed to meet expectations since sealing a £47.5 million switch from RB Leipzig following a breakthrough 2019/20 campaign, during which he notched 28 league goals for the German outfit.

"At the beginning [of his move to Chelsea], I had this self-image that I can go on doing my thing here, but in the last few months, I have been brought down to earth," said the Germany international, in an interview with Kicker.

"It's the way in England that you never have a quiet game. The players are 1.9 metres tall, brutal physically and really fast - including the defenders. It's impressive what intensity is going on in the Premier League."

The forward conceded that his woes in front of goal have given him a timely reality check and that he had to let go of the constant pressure to deliver to find some form after an underwhelming start to his Chelsea career.

Despite bagging 10 goals and nine assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for the Blues this campaign, Werner has massively underperformed for the west Londoners, having gone on lengthy goalscoring droughts already during his young Chelsea career.

He added: "Of course, I noticed that in such a lull, you are no longer necessarily called a super striker. I just had to let go of all the pressure of having to score goals."

Battling for a spot down the middle with Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham, the pair of whom have probably exceeded expectations so far this season, Werner has often remained Chelsea's go-to-forward, with the hierarchy keen on their man reaching his true potential under German boss Thomas Tuchel.

Though he failed to make the difference in his side's 1-1 draw against Southampton at the weekend, Werner is in contention to start the first-leg of Chelsea's Round of 16 tie with Atlético Madrid in the Champions League.

