Timo Werner Admits He Wasn't Happy With Goal After Chelsea's Loss to Arsenal

Chelsea forward Timo Werner has said that his goal against Arsenal has not made him happy because his side fell to defeat in the match.

The German bagged the equaliser after Eddie Nketiah put the Gunners ahead but it counted for nothing as they fell to defeat at the hands of Mikel Arteta's side.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app after the match, Werner discussed his goal and revealed he was not happy with it as his side did not win.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The forward is on fine goalscoring form of late and netted once again against Arsenal, cutting in on the left and hitting a shot which deflected past Aaron Ramsdale.

However, the goal counted for nothing as Chelsea shipped four at the other end to fall to defeat.

"Of course when you score it's not bad but it's a team sport and you want to win so my goal doesn't make me happy," he said.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

"We twice came back. At the end of the first half and start of the second half we played good football, we were closer to going 3-2 up than Arsenal, but for all the goals we made too many mistakes.

"When we tried to build up from behind, it was not our best game. Arsenal had a lot of players in our half, they were very dangerous and we also made a lot of mistakes. That’s why we lost."

Werner will be hoping he can inspire his side to get back to winning ways when they face West Ham on Sunday.

