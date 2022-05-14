Timo Werner Admits He Wishes Chelsea Signed Ibrahima Konate Ahead of Liverpool Despite Struggling in Training for RB Lepizig

Chelsea's Timo Werner has admitted he wishes his side had signed Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate ahead of the FA Cup final.

The pair played together at RB Leipzig before Werner made the switch to Chelsea in 2020.

Speaking ahead of the FA Cup Final, via Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Werner admitted he wishes Chelsea signed the defender but recalled the centre back struggling against him in training.

IMAGO / Picture Point

When asked about facing his former teammate, Werner said: "I like him a lot. He's very calm. I played three years with him and he is a brilliant defender.

"It was unlucky that Chelsea did not buy him one or two years ago, but I think Liverpool did a very good deal with him."

The forward then continued to recall training against Konate, stating that the defender struggled against him in the past.

He joked: "I remember one story from Leipzig when he said when he was injured that normally he has only problems with Timo in training, and now he has problems with every player in training!

IMAGO / Poolfoto

"That was because he was not on his level because of the injury. He was saying this to the manager and we were laughing because he is very good in duels."

Werner concluded by admitting that his eyes is firmly on the prize in the FA Cup Final as he hopes to come out on top against his former compatriot.

"It is good for him that he's back in shape but bad for us because he helps Liverpool a lot. In this final we have to beat him as well!"

