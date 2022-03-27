Timo Werner Believes Germany Suit Him Better Than Chelsea As He Makes Honest Admission During International Break

Timo Werner has made an honest admission regarding Chelsea in comparison with his national side Germany, stating that the style of international football suits him better than at Stamford Bridge.

This comes after he scored the second goal in Germany's 2-0 victory over Israel in a friendly, adding to Kai Havertz's opener for Hansi Flick's side.

Speaking after the match, via Mail Sport, Werner made a surprising admission as he stated that the national team suits him better than Chelsea.

He said: "I really enjoy playing football, no matter where I'm playing. There are differences in the style of play between football at Chelsea and here.

"Maybe the one at the national team suits me better. Here, I always have scoring chances, I can score goals. I feel very comfortable here."

Werner has struggled for game time under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea this season, with Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi all becoming regulars throughout the campaign.

IMAGO / Team 2

This has come as a surprise due to Werner's key role in Tuchel's Champions League winning side last season, being a key creator from the left as he often played alongside Havertz and Mount.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the German but with his admission that he does not suit Chelsea's style, it would be no surprise if he was to depart at the end of the season.

Barcelona are the latest side to be linked to Werner, who has also caught the eye of Bundesliga sides Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

It was claimed previously that Werner would reassess his future in west London if he couldn't force his way into Tuchel's starting XI at Chelsea and after struggling to do so could see him return to Germany in the summer.

