Timo Werner Breaks Chelsea Silence After Sustaining Hamstring Injury

Timo Werner will give his all to return to action as quickly as possible after the Chelsea forward suffered a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old was replaced by Callum Hudson-Odoi in the first half of their 4-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Werner pulled up with a hamstring problem and hobbled around the side of the pitch before heading straight down the tunnel.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed post match that Werner would be out for 'some matches' after confirming his hamstring injury.

"Timo has a hamstring injury. It will take a while. We need more examinations to be more precise but (he) will be out for some matches."

He is certain to miss the Premier League encounter at the weekend against Norwich City, but shared a message on social media following his injury setback.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "Will give my all to be back soon."

Chelsea were also dealt with a second injury blow as Romelu Lukaku also came off with an ankle injury on Wednesday.

Both will now have examinations to discover how serious their injuries are, and to learn the extent of their time on the sidelines. Tuchel and Chelsea will be hoping they aren't without their two most recognised forwards for a prolonged period of time.

