    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Timo Werner Breaks Chelsea Silence After Sustaining Hamstring Injury

    Author:

    Timo Werner will give his all to return to action as quickly as possible after the Chelsea forward suffered a hamstring injury.

    The 25-year-old was replaced by Callum Hudson-Odoi in the first half of their 4-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge

    Werner pulled up with a hamstring problem and hobbled around the side of the pitch before heading straight down the tunnel.

    sipa_35664939

    Thomas Tuchel confirmed post match that Werner would be out for 'some matches' after confirming his hamstring injury

    "Timo has a hamstring injury. It will take a while. We need more examinations to be more precise but (he) will be out for some matches."

    He is certain to miss the Premier League encounter at the weekend against Norwich City, but shared a message on social media following his injury setback. 

    Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "Will give my all to be back soon."

    Chelsea were also dealt with a second injury blow as Romelu Lukaku also came off with an ankle injury on Wednesday.

    Both will now have examinations to discover how serious their injuries are, and to learn the extent of their time on the sidelines. Tuchel and Chelsea will be hoping they aren't without their two most recognised forwards for a prolonged period of time. 

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35664939
    News

    Timo Werner Breaks Chelsea Silence After Sustaining Hamstring Injury

    just now
    pjimage (45)
    News

    Revealed: Andreas Christensen Key to Resilient Chelsea Defence Following Clean Sheet Record

    6 minutes ago
    sipa_35665801
    News

    Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad Following Lukaku & Werner Blows

    36 minutes ago
    sipa_35664572
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Defends Romelu Lukaku Decision After Chelsea Star Suffers Ankle Injury

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35665827
    News

    Joe Cole: Mason Mount Deserves Ballon d'Or Nomination After 'Outstanding' Campaign

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (44)
    News

    Pulisic, Werner, Lukaku: The Latest Chelsea Injury News Ahead of Norwich City Clash

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35664573
    News

    Kai Havertz Sends Message to Injured Chelsea Duo Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35664939
    News

    Timo Werner Set for MRI Scan Following Hamstring Injury Blow vs Malmo

    2 hours ago