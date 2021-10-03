Timo Werner: Chelsea Bouncing Back After Man City & Juventus Defeats Was Important

Timo Werner believed it was important for Chelsea to show the right reaction to bounce back from two consecutive losses to get back to winning ways.

Werner, along with Trevoh Chalobah and Ben Chilwell, got on the scoresheet to seal a 3-1 victory over Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

The result was a much-needed one after the 1-0 defeats to Manchester City and Juventus in past week, and Thomas Tuchel's changes to his side were justified and rewarded.

Chelsea now sit at the top of the Premier League, but the response from the team was the biggest pleasing point for the squad.

Werner, 25, was happy to get a goal to help his side but knows giving the 'right answer' to winning the game after back-to-back losses was important.

What Timo Werner said

"Yes, of course," responded Werner to whether it was important to bounce back after recent results.

"After two defeats it was important for us today to win this game. That was the way we wanted to start. We gave the right answer after two defeats, after two tough games for us.

"Now it’s important for us to go with a good, happy feeling to the national break and see us in two weeks and start again," he added.

"This game had a lot of ups and downs," Werner continued on the game. "We played a very strong game today. We made an early goal which helped us a lot. Of course, the disallowed second goal was hard for us because we already know that Southampton is a strong team and always comes back, how they did. But in the end, the red card helped us a bit, but still we played a very good game and scored important goals at the end.

The last two games since I have been here were exactly the same against Southampton. They are two teams who play on a very high, intensive level where the ball is not still, is always moving and always both teams giving high pressure. So we expected a high performance from both teams, and in the end we are happy that we won this game.”

