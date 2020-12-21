Timo Werner: Chelsea confident ahead of West Ham derby

Timo Werner is confident that Chelsea can return to winning ways against West Ham on Monday night.

Frank Lampard's side welcome the Hammers to Stamford Bridge looking to rediscover their impressive form after back-to-back defeats in the league.

After a 17 game unbeaten run, Chelsea have fallen to defeats in their previous two outings and are eager to get back to winning ways ahead of Christmas.

And out-of-sorts Werner, who has struggled in recent weeks and been increasingly quiet, believes they can get the win against David Moyes' side in a 'special' London derby.

"They’re a good team and they play very good football," Werner told the official Chelsea website.

READ MORE: West Ham set to be without Michail Antonio for Chelsea clash

"They are fast to the strikers and the strikers are very good, very fast and make lots of problems for defenders. It’s going to be a hard game but we’re playing at home and we want to win. It’s a London derby, which is always something special, but we want to win not because it’s a derby but so we keep the distance to first place.

"We can be confident when we play like we have in the whole season so far. We’ve played good football and scored a lot of goals. In the beginning, we struggled a bit to defend our own goal but now I think we have defended very well.

Werner's teammate Kurt Zouma is also confident that the Blues can bag the three points in a must-win game on Monday under the lights in west London.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube