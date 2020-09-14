SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea debut against Brighton was 'really run', says forward Timo Werner

Matt Debono

Timo Werner has given his assessment of his Chelsea debut which saw the Blues win 3-1 in their opening league game of the 2020/21 season.

The 24-year-old signed for Chelsea for £47.5 million from RB Leipzig this summer and tasted his first experience of Premier League football against Brighton.

Despite not netting on his debut, Werner won the penalty for the opener on the south coast which saw Chelsea go onto win 3-1 following goals from Reece James and Kurt Zouma.

brighton-and-hove-albion-v-chelsea-premier-league (15)

Werner threatened in behind the Brighton defence and looked lively and has delivered his verdict on his first official game for his new club.

Premier League is different football,” Werner said. "I never played against three defenders like this, so tall, big, massive defenders.

"But the game for me is really fun because especially in the first half I had a lot of space where I can do my runs. I think when we go like this and make the passes we missed today we’ll get a lot of chances."

fbl-eng-pr-brighton-chelsea (7)

During the course of winning the penalty, Werner collided his knee with Maty Ryan which saw him have a bag of ice strapped to his knee post-match.

But he insisted he would be fit, offering Lampard and Chelsea a boost ahead of Sunday's home fixture against Liverpool.

"Of course. Games like this you are always fit."

Frank Lampard was also pleased with Werner's first game for the Blues along with fellow German Kai Havertz. 

----------

