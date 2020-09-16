Timo Werner believes joining Chelsea was the best decision for him after hard transfer decision leaving RB Leipzig.

The 24-year-old completed his £47.5 million transfer to Chelsea as the Blues beat off interest from Liverpool and several other clubs for his signature.

He made his Premier League and Chelsea debut on Monday night against Brighton, and although he didn't manage to get on the scoresheet, Werner impressed and showed glimpses of what is to come from the forward.

But Werner revealed why he decided to join Frank Lampard's side this summer and admitted he is 'very excited and proud' to have joined the club.

“When I decided to leave Leipzig I talked to different clubs, of course, next to Chelsea. There were some other clubs that I talked to. But for me I don’t want to talk about so much about other clubs, because in the end I decided for Chelsea.

“Of course there were some other clubs also, like Liverpool – who have a great team, and also maybe I can fit good to some other teams.

“But at the end I decided [to join] Chelsea because for me it was the best decision I can take. Not only because of the style of football but also because of what they have shown to me.

“I think it was a hard decision in the end but I am very, very excited and proud that I decided like this because now when I have been here for at least one and a half months, it feels right.

“It feels good. The team is brilliant. We have some very good, but always calm and nice players. It is fun to player here at Chelsea and to be part of the team.

“We can do very well with this team in the next few months and the next few years.”

----------

