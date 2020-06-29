Timo Werner has revealed he opted to join Chelsea because he was offered the best package for himself, his game and his career.

The 24-year-old will soon be a Chelsea player after the Blues activated his release clause earlier this month which will see him make the switch to west London for £47.5 million on a five-year-deal.

But Werner will leave Leipzig prior to their Champions League quarter-final in August after confirming he will be a Chelsea player on July 1.

He admitted to SportBuzzer after his final game for RB Leipzig that he didn't believe it was right to still be playing for the German side after agreeing to join Lampard's side.

"We made it together - team, coach, office, fans - to the quarter-finals. An amazing achievement!" he said. "Of course it hurts me that I can't help now to do go even further.

"But I will also be a Chelsea player from 1 July and will be paid by Chelsea. It was clear to me that all parties - Chelsea, RB and my side - should agree to this.

"I am connected to Leipzig and RB forever. I will sit in front of the television at the quarter-finals and keep my fingers crossed - maybe I can even be there in Lisbon."

Werner also revealed that several clubs were interested in his services this summer but relayed why he chose to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

"It's no secret that there were several offers," Werner confessed. "There were some top clubs that fought for me. The entire Chelsea package was the best for me, my game and my career.

"For me, money was never a decisive factor. If it was, I could have gone to China. Chelsea is a top name in European football. There is a really good team in Chelsea with high quality and who want to attack the top of the Premier League. I haven't regretted my decision for a second.

"I've been to London twice as a tourist and a couple of times as a player. For me, it is an absolute metropolis - the icing on the cake of my new contract and club."

