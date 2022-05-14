Skip to main content

Timo Werner: Chelsea Want to Win FA Cup & Don't Care Who Scores vs Liverpool

Timo Werner has admitted that he does not care who scores in the FA Cup final for Chelsea, as long as they lift the trophy against Liverpool on Saturday.

The forward has hit form in recent weeks and added goals to his game after struggling to score consistently during his time at Chelsea.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Werner previewed the FA Cup final and discussed his goalscoring chances.

When asked if he is prioritising getting on the scoresheet against Liverpool, Werner unselfishly responded: "Of course to score goals in a final is always nice and to score goals against Liverpool in an FA Cup Final, that would be great, but in the end we want to win and it doesn't matter who scores."

The German continued to discuss how special the FA Cup is to him and revealed that he is looking forward to the sell-out occasion once again.

"The FA Cup final is always a nice game and with the stadium in Wembley full, the two sides, Chelsea and Liverpool, the atmosphere will be very good," he continued.

Chelsea have made three consecutive finals, losing the previous two, and are determined to turn it around.

Werner concluded: "I think against Leicester it was also a very good game, a lot of fun to play, but we were unlucky we didn't win it. 

"This time I think there will be much more atmosphere. We had this in the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup semi-final. We want to win this this cup and the Chelsea fans will support us very good."

