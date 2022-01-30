Timo Werner Claims Chelsea Have Forgotten About FA Cup Final Loss Last Season

Chelsea forward Timo Werner has insisted his side have forgotten about their FA Cup final loss in 2021 to Leicester City.

The west London side lost 1-0 to Leicester, a year after losing the final 2-1 to Arsenal, thanks to a wonder strike from Yuri Tielemans.

This comes ahead of the fact that the Blues will face Liverpool in the final of the Carabao Cup in February as they hope to lift their third trophy under Thomas Tuchel.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to the official Chelsea 5th Stand app, Werner insisted his side's loss in that FA Cup final is behind them.

"This is forgotten about because we won the Champions League final after that and this is a new final.

"We want to play this game because we want to win the cup, and not because we lost a game last time."

Tuchel's era at Chelsea has been defined by his hunger to win trophies and the upcoming Carabao Cup final could be the third he adds to his collection in England.

IMAGO / PA Images

The German tactician recently revealed how important it is to think with a winning mindset.

"I come from a club where it was very very important to win trophies. Defined itself for trophies. It is good that we are not shy to say we want to win it and we want to be in finals and want to win finals.

"This is what we find here and this makes us happy because we are all competitive and so we are giving our best and this is what the club demands from us and from there we go."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube