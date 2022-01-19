Timo Werner 'Concentrating' on Champions League Triumph With Chelsea

Chelsea forward Timo Werner is concentrating on beating LOSC Lille in the Champions League ahead of the round of 16 clash.

The German lifted the Champions League trophy in his first season in Blue, just months after Thomas Tuchel's appointment at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Werner revealed that playing Lille on their way to the 'big goal' will be an unpleasant experience.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked about Chelsea's clash against Lille, he said: "They're not the supposedly strongest opponents, but a very unpleasant team that you have to beat first."

The forward continued to refer to his side as one of the best in the world, expressing that the Blues are difficult to beat in knock-out matches.

"We have a very good team and, especially in one or two games, we're probably one of the best teams in the world. With our defence and our forward play, we're hard to beat in individual games." he said.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The forward has found game time limited as he is eased back into Chelsea's plans after testing positive for Covid-19 last month.

He will be hoping to return to Thomas Tuchel's starting line-up as the goals have dried up for the Blues over the recent weeks.

With Chelsea's FA Cup, Club World Cup and Champions League campaigns to resume in February, Werner will be hoping to return to the team and prove his worth as the Blues look to lift as many trophies as available this season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube