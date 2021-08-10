Timo Werner: Chelsea-Bound Romelu Lukaku Will Benefit Any Team

Timo Werner believes Romelu Lukaku is one of the best three strikers in the world as Chelsea close in on a club-record transfer.

Lukaku is yet to be officially announced by Chelsea this summer after a £97.5 million fee was agreed with Inter Milan for him to return to Stamford Bridge this summer, seven years after leaving the Blues for Everton.

Chelsea travelled out to Belfast on Tuesday morning for their UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal but Lukaku wasn't with the rest of the team because his transfer hasn't yet been finalised.

On Monday, Lukaku completed his medical before flying to Nice to sort out the final paperworks ahead of his flight to London.

Lukaku, once his move is made official, will join the array of attacking talent in the Chelsea side, including Timo Werner.

Werner took a while to settle in at Chelsea following his switch from RB Leipzig last summer, but believe he will thrive off Lukaku's arrival.

"He's probably one of the best three strikers in the world at the moment, no question," Werner told Sky Sports. "I don't think we need to say too much about him. He's a world class striker who would benefit any team.

"I certainly think at RB Leipzig, it always helped me having a big striker alongside me. I think that's good because I'm not the biggest and when you play on your own upfront you obviously have the attention of one or two brawny defenders.

"It's a good new weapon to have in our game when you know if you play a long ball he'll hold it up and then the fast players around him can set off. I think that's good for any team."

