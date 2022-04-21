Skip to main content
Timo Werner Delivers Verdict on Chelsea's Inconsistency Following Arsenal Loss

Chelsea forward Timo Werner has discussed the Blues' inconsistent form after they fell to defeat at the hands of Arsenal.

The German got on the scoresheet but it was not enough as Thomas Tuchel's men shipped four goals in a 4-2 loss.

This means that Chelsea have lost three home matches in a row, conceding 11 goals in the process.

imago1011445887h

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app after the match, Werner opened up on the Blues' inconsistency.

When asked what he thinks is going wrong for his side, Werner admitted: "It’s hard to say why it’s like this. We had some really tough games, the last three games away. 

"We came with a good feeling against a team who had lost their last three games, so it’s hard to explain.

"We have conceded too many goals in the last three home games, but we have to come back. We have another home game on Sunday and we want to win."

imago1011447557h

The forward is on fine goalscoring form of late and netted once again against Arsenal, cutting in on the left and hitting a shot which deflected past Aaron Ramsdale.

He will be looking to keep up his impressive run when Chelsea face West Ham United on Sunday, looking to end a run of three consecutive home defeats, the worst run since 1993.

The German looks to have turned his fortunes around at Stamford Bridge as he is now surely one of the first names on the team sheet for Tuchel.

imago1011254040h
