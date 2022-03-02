Skip to main content
Timo Werner Discusses Equaliser vs Luton Town as Chelsea Progress to FA Cup Quarter Final

Chelsea goalscorer Timo Werner has opened up on his equaliser against Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round.

The forward scored in the second period to bring Chelsea level before Romelu Lukaku won the match with 10 minutes to go.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Werner discussed his goal to see Chelsea back on level terms.

imago1010234892h

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, playing in an irregular position of central defence, stepped up before playing a fantastic chipped pass to Werner, who had beaten the offside trap to get in behind the defence.

The German then turned onto his right foot to bring the Blues level, his finish coming off the post.

Read More

When asked about the goal, he said: "Very good long ball from Ruben and then the first touch was okay from me. I had a bit of luck that it goes against the post and I score today.

imago1010082576h

"I'm happy to make the goal, get the assist. I try to help the team as much as I can. To win the game at the end, it's what we did today."

The forward continued to discuss his team's overall performance, saying: "I think cup games are always very difficult, especially playing away against a second division team who gave everything. I think we were the better team so we won."

Chelsea face Burnley next in the Premier League, with Thomas Tuchel's side hoping to pick up a valuable three points.

