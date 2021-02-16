Timo Werner ending 14-game goal drought a 'big relief, says Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel was relieved for Chelsea forward Timo Werner after he ended his 14-game Premier League goal drought on Monday night against Newcastle United.

The 24-year-old netted Chelsea's second during their 2-0 win against the Magpies in west London with a few from close range at the back post.

It was Werner's first league goal since November 7, ending a run of exactly 1,000 minutes without a league goal.

He's had plenty of chances in recent months but his confidence has been at an all-time low. However, under Tuchel his confidence has improved and he was finally rewarded with a goal against the Toon.

And Tuchel was delighted for the German after bagging a well deserved goal.

"For the strikers the last per cent of confidence and belief come from goals, nothing else," said Tuchel.

(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"But he worked hard for that. In the last game he was very decisive with the assist and winning the decisive penalty for us. Again today he has an assist, and the goal, and this is super important for him.

"I'm happy because he put in a lot of effort and hard work off the ball. I think it was a big relief but we saw it coming."

Werner will be keen to score in back-to-back games when the Blues host Southampton on Saturday afternoon, as they look to cement their place inside the top four.

For now, Chelsea have a few days off to recover and Werner will no doubt be grinning on his return to the Cobham training base later on in the week.

