Timo Werner enjoys the 'screams' from Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Timo Werner has revealed he enjoys Thomas Tuchel screaming at him from the touchline.

The 24-year-old, who signed from RB Leipzig in a £47.5 million deal last summer, went on a goal drought between November and February which saw him go 14 Premier League matches without a goal.

In that time, Frank Lampard departed and Thomas Tuchel came in which has lifted Werner's mood and he has stated that his fellow German gives him more 'power'.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: "I can talk to [Tuchel] very easily.

"When he screams on the pitch, no problem for me. I need types of managers who scream at me. It gives me more power."

Werner is hoping to kickstart his goalscoring record in the league after misfiring in front of goal, but knows it will take him time to settle like it has with other forwards joining the Premier League.

He added: "A lot of good strikers come to the Premier League and take one year to settle down and adapt.

"I think my form is going up and getting better and better. Maybe this year is not the year of goal scoring for Timo but at the end I will reflect on the season.

"I have learned a lot. I know exactly the teams we play against, how they play."

