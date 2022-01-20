'Most Important Thing is to Have Fun' - Timo Werner Expresses Desire to Enjoy His Football

Chelsea attacker Timo Werner has expressed his desire to have fun playing football at the club.

He joined the Blues in the summer of 2020 from RB Leipzig and is now in his second season in west London.

However, the German international has been unable to replicate the form he showed at his former club in the Bundesliga since his arrival at the club.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Werner revealed his thoughts on the importance of him enjoying his football.

"I had a lot of up and downs over the last three years. It doesn't matter if it's because of football, because of scoring goals or missing goals. The most important thing is to have fun.

"When you lose the fun I had when I was four or five years old, it's over. You start not to become a professional footballer, you play because you had fun.

"Football is a hobby, it should be for us a hobby. It doesn't matter how hard it is, if you make mistakes you have to keep this fun or you get stuck in your head because that was not the ambition when you start to play football."

The 25-year-old has scored 18 goals and assisted a further 19 in 71 appearances for the Blues, with nine of those contributions coming this season.

He has been unfortunate with injuries during the current campaign, with the German suffering a strain and testing positive for Covid-19, which have seen him miss ten games this season.

