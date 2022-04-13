Skip to main content
Timo Werner: First Leg Put Chelsea in a 'Very Difficult Situation'

Chelsea attacker Timo Werner believes his side's first leg defeat to Real Madrid put them in a 'very difficult situation' for their second leg tie on Tuesday night. 

The Blues were 3-1 down on aggregate going into the match at the Santiago Bernabeu and despite winning 3-2 on the night, it wasn't enough for them to continue their European title defence. 

Madrid will now advance to the semi-finals of the competition, with reigning Champions Chelsea exiting at the quarter-final stage.

imago1011273332h

Werner spoke to the official Chelsea website after the game and revealed his belief that the first leg defeat made their lives harder for the second leg.

“It was a problem because it put us in a very difficult situation but also on the other side it was the thing that brings us for the second game to this level because we know that we have to step up, we have to give everything.”

Read More

Read More

The German international netted the Blue's third of the evening against Madrid which would have completed the comeback, but Rodrygo scored to send the game to extra time soon after.

Werner spoke on his goal as he said: “When I celebrated (my goal) I thought this is it. We could have scored before that to make it 3-0 but the officials didn’t give it to us, it is a point you can talk about, but when I scored I thought we are through with this.

imago1011269671h

“We nearly gave no chances to Madrid but in the end we have to say the goals they scored were very good.

“There was one moment in regular time when we were not like we were the whole game and Madrid have the quality to score against you and they showed it for the 3-1. I think it was a brilliant goal, a brilliant cross from Modric, hard to defend.”

