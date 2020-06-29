Absolute Chelsea
Timo Werner explains how Frank Lampard influenced his decision to join Chelsea

Matt Debono

Timo Werner has revealed that Chelsea boss Frank Lampard expressed how much he wanted him and made him feel valued when the two parties were in transfer discussions. 

He will join Chelsea next month after agreeing a five-year-deal in west London after the Blues triggered his £47.5 million release clause earlier this month. 

Werner attracted interest from across Europe as Lampard face competition from Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Bayern Munich for the German's signature. 

fc-augsburg-v-rb-leipzig-bundesliga (1)
(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

But Chelsea won the race to land the 24-year-old and Werner admitted that talks with the Blues 'were so good' after Lampard showed how much he wanted the striker. 

"The discussions with those responsible at Chelsea were so good that I ultimately chose Chelsea," Werner told Sky. "The coach in particular [Frank Lampard] stood behind me and really wanted me to know that I was going to Chelsea, so I can feel just as comfortable as here.

"In the conversations with me, the coach often emphasised how much he wanted me, how much he valued me as a person. Of course it's hard to give up an oasis of wellbeing like the one I've had in Leipzig for years, but you can only get ahead in a career if you take the next step."

He also previously added that Chelsea was the best option for his game and career moving forward, insisting that money was never the attraction.

"It's no secret that there were several offers. There were some top clubs that fought for me. The entire Chelsea package was the best for me, my game and my career.

"For me, money was never a decisive factor. If it was, I could have gone to China. Chelsea is a top name in European football. 

"There is a really good team in Chelsea with high quality and who want to attack the top of the Premier League. I haven't regretted my decision for a second."

----------

