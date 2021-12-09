'You Have to Win This Game' - Timo Werner Gives Honest Assessment on Zenit Draw

Chelsea's Timo Werner has given an honest assessment on his side's draw against Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday night.

The Blues drew 3-3 against the Russian side, meaning they finished second in their Champions League group behind Juventus.

Werner scored twice and assisted once in the game, his best performance for the European Champions so far this season.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the disappointing result, the German international gave his honest assessment on the match which saw the Blues drop points for the second game running in all competitions.

"We had a very good 15 minutes and I don’t know why we dropped. I think the goal helped us to come into the game.

"But at the end we had not the last punch to score the second goal in the first 15 minutes because we had the chances to create some good opportunities and after that we lacked a bit of confidence.

"In the second-half we played much better and we turned the result around. After the first-half when you lead 3-2, you have to win this game."

Werner gave his side the lead in the opening moments of the game, with the German scoring Chelsea's fastest ever goal in the Champions League at one minute and 23 seconds.

However, the hosts were able to go 2-1 up at half time thanks to goals from Claudinho and Serdar Azmoun. Romelu Lukaku and Werner then restored Chelsea's lead before Zenit equalised late on to ensure all the points were shared.

