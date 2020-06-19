Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard sends message to Tammy Abraham after Timo Werner's arrival

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has told forward Tammy Abraham that he must build on his successful season leading the line for Chelsea following Timo Werner's arrival at the club. 

Abraham became Chelsea's no.9 this season ahead of Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi and has returned 13 goals in the Premier League this term.

But Chelsea opted to head into the market to land a new striker and on Thursday morning the club confirmed the arrival of RB Leipzig's Timo Werner. 

It provides Abraham with competition in west London now but Lampard has told the 22-year-old that he needs to 'sustain' and 'improve' on his 19/20 season ahead of Werner's arrival. 

"Yes, I have spoken to Tammy before on the idea of competition and I don’t feel the need to have to address every player after one comes in at a club like Chelsea because that’s what it is about," Lampard said in his press conference on Friday. 

"It has been about that in its most successful years in recent years in the Roman Abramovich era mainly.

chelsea-v-sunderland-premier-league (23)

"Tammy has had a really good season for us and he has to sustain and improve on that because at Chelsea we have demands.

"I am happy to have options and we have options in forward areas and we must have competition for places.

"I am pleased with the idea of that."

Timo Werner will make the switch to London next month and will also be joined by Hakim Ziyech from Ajax. 

