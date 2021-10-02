October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel: Timo Werner's Late Southampton Goal Was 'Relief' for Chelsea

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has spoken after Chelsea's Premier League clash with Southampton on how Timo Werner's 84th minute goal gave his side some 'relief'.

The Blues hosted Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon on match day six of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

The score was 1-1 going into the 80th minute, before goals from Werner and Ben Chilwell swung the fixture in the home side's favour.

sipa_35374454

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel explained what Werner's goal did for the morale of his side.

"There was some relief for us when Timo scored, for sure," said Tuchel.

"It was 1-1 at the time with not too long to go and we came into the game off the back of two defeats.

“They had 10 men defending at this point so we needed that goal. It was a fantastic goal and he was there in the right position, which he needs to be as a striker.

“I’m happy for Timo and I’m happy for the team. I’m also happy for Ross Barkley, who came on, did what he had to do.

sipa_35373124

“He played a fantastic pass for Azpi in the build-up, he won some free-kicks and he did well in an open game. He found some spaces, he plays with a good energy and his delivery was excellent."

The German striker had previously scored a header right before half-time, converting Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross, but the goal was disallowed, bringing his tally of goals disallowed by VAR to 16.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35372868
News

Thomas Tuchel: Timo Werner's Late Southampton Goal Was 'Relief' for Chelsea

53 seconds ago
sipa_35373115
News

Thomas Tuchel Slams VAR Decision to Disallow Timo Werner's Goal vs Southampton

44 minutes ago
pjimage (15)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Deserved all Three Points vs 10-Man Southampton

1 hour ago
sipa_35373069
News

Revealed: The Number of Goals Timo Werner Has Had Disallowed by VAR Since Chelsea Arrival

1 hour ago
1006962949
News

Tuchel Explains Why 'Overused' Jorginho Didn't Start Against Southampton

1 hour ago
sipa_35373124
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 3-1 Southampton | Premier League

1 hour ago
sipa_35372058
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 3-1 Southampton | Premier League

1 hour ago
sipa_35372055
Match Coverage

Chelsea 3-1 Southampton: Chalobah, Werner & Chilwell Get Blues Back to Winning Ways

1 hour ago