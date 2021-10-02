Thomas Tuchel: Timo Werner's Late Southampton Goal Was 'Relief' for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has spoken after Chelsea's Premier League clash with Southampton on how Timo Werner's 84th minute goal gave his side some 'relief'.

The Blues hosted Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon on match day six of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

The score was 1-1 going into the 80th minute, before goals from Werner and Ben Chilwell swung the fixture in the home side's favour.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel explained what Werner's goal did for the morale of his side.

"There was some relief for us when Timo scored, for sure," said Tuchel.

"It was 1-1 at the time with not too long to go and we came into the game off the back of two defeats.

“They had 10 men defending at this point so we needed that goal. It was a fantastic goal and he was there in the right position, which he needs to be as a striker.

“I’m happy for Timo and I’m happy for the team. I’m also happy for Ross Barkley, who came on, did what he had to do.

“He played a fantastic pass for Azpi in the build-up, he won some free-kicks and he did well in an open game. He found some spaces, he plays with a good energy and his delivery was excellent."

The German striker had previously scored a header right before half-time, converting Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross, but the goal was disallowed, bringing his tally of goals disallowed by VAR to 16.

