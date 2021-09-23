September 23, 2021
Timo Werner Hails Kepa Arrizabalaga's Chelsea Penalty Heroics vs Aston Villa

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been lauded by his Chelsea teammate Timo Werner after helping the Blues progress into the Carabao Cup fourth round.

After Edouard Mendy was ruled out of the cup tie on Wednesday night, the Spaniard was given the nod to start back-to-back games for the Blues. 

Kepa produced another solid performance in between the sticks for Thomas Tuchel's side, making several key saves to deny the likes of Cameron Archer and Anwar El Ghazi.

sipa_35187381

Despite conceding to a stunning Archer header which found the top corner in the second half, Kepa came out on top in the penalty shootout and made several saves to ensure that Chelsea progressed into round four against Southampton, winning 4-3 on spot kicks.

This is the second time this season the 26-year-old has helped the Blues in a penalty shootout after coming on against Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup in August to lift the trophy in Belfast. 

Kepa's performance was recognised by Werner who gave Chelsea the lead at Stamford Bridge with a header of his own. 

"Kepa is unbelievable in penalty shoot-outs," he told the official Chelsea website. "This season already he has saved us two opportunities to win titles. He’s a great guy and a great goalkeeper."

