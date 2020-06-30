Frank Lampard: Chelsea making plans for Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner's arrivals

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has confirmed the club are making plans to accomodate their two new signings - Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, once they arrive.

The duo will officially become Chelsea players on July 1 after agreeing to join the club in February and last month respectively.

They have both finished their seasons with Ajax and RB Leipzig and will link up with the Chelsea squad in the coming days.

But they won't be able to feature for the Blues in the remaining weeks still to play, and Lampard has confirmed he is currently making plans on how he will fit them into training once they arrive in England.

"We're in the process of making plans, as they do become our players [on July 1]," Lampard said ahead of West Ham.

"They are also in different positions - Hakim has not played for a long time because of the Dutch league situation, and obviously Timo finished at the weekend so we will formulate a plan for them which will look slightly different individually.

"I will decide in the meantime how it looks at Cobham, whether that means mixing them with the squad, or some physical work in the short-term for themselves."

Lampard also responded to whether it will benefit the Blues come next season having the duo in and around the squad for a longer period of time.

"That will be up to how we arrange the plan because the first issue now is how we finish the season, that's absolutely what we're focused is, that's my main focus.

"In terms of the two players individually, we have to make sure they arrive with good fitness and freshness levels for next season. They will have a longer break than the other players already in the squad so I will take that firmly into account.

"And when I feel it is the right time to bring them in and around the squad this season I can do that, if not the priority is making sure they are fresh and ready for next season."

----------

