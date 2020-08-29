SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner react to first appearances in Chelsea colours versus Brighton

Matt Debono

Chelsea stars Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner have reacted to their first performances in Blues colours following the 1-1 friendly draw against Brighton.

Frank Lampard's side took an early lead at the Amex Stadium thanks to Werner as Ziyech started the move from the right hand side as he perfectly found Callum Hudson-Odoi, who miscued his header down to the German who fired into the back of the net past Mat Ryan. 

Ziyech was taken off with as a precaution after picking up a knee injury which Lampard later confirmed that it was a 'little twist to the knee that will be looked at'. 

Although it was an unofficial debut for the pair, Werner had no problem finding the net early on in his Chelsea career and is hoping this is just the start. 

“Good start, first of hopefully many goals!," said Werner on social media.

Ziyech didn't appear to be worried about his injury and is looking forward to the new season starting in two weeks time. 

"It felt good to finally make my first minutes in blue. Can’t wait for the league to start."

Chelsea begin their season on September 14 when they travel back down to the south coast to face Brighton and Hove Albion. 

New signing Thiago Silva who arrived this week at Stamford Bridge could feature on the opening day, but Ben Chilwell is unlikely to feature after recovering from a heel injury. 

