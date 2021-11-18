Timo Werner Hands Chelsea Major Fitness Boost Ahead of Leicester City Clash

Timo Werner has provided Chelsea with a major attacking boost after he returned to full training on Thursday following a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old has been absent for the last five matches with a hamstring problem sustained in the 4-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League last month.

Thomas Tuchel targeted a return for the German after the November international break, and he is nearing a return to the pitch after the club confirmed the forward featured in full training with his teammates on Thursday afternoon.

Werner joined the squad along with N'Golo Kante, Kai Havertz and Jorginho who all returned from international duty.

Mason Mount and Marcos Alonso also continued training following time out, but Mateo Kovacic nor Romelu Lukaku were pictured making them doubts for the trip to the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon to face Leicester City.

Christian Pulisic was also with the squad after his involved with the USMNT. It was all smiles with captain Cesar Azpilicueta following Spain duty.

Chelsea have one more day left of preparations before they make the trip to the Midlands to face Brendan Rodgers' side.

They are currently top of the league on 26 points, ahead of Manchester City and West Ham.

