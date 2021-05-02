Timo Werner compared to Lionel Messi after 'difficult' assist for Chelsea

Why Timo Werner has been compared to Lionel Messi after making assist for Kai Havertz

Chelsea forward Timo Werner has been lauded for his skilful assist for Kai Havertz during their 2-0 win over Fulham.

Werner has come under pressure this season in his debut year in England after the switch from Germany, but has still produced 11 goals and 10 assists for the Blues in all competitions.

The latest assist was against Fulham when he slipped through his fellow German compatriot Havertz who cooly slotted into the net to hand Thomas Tuchel's side another win in the Premier League.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Havertz earned the praise, but Sky Sports pundit Chris Coleman believes the 25-year-old would get more praise if he were Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

"If you see Lionel Messi make a pass like that we would make such a big deal out of it because it’s such a difficult skill to do."

His assist in the west London derby meant he is the first player to register double figures for both goals and assists (11 goals, 10 assists) in his debut season (all competitions) for Chelsea since Eden Hazard in 2012-13.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea boss Tuchel was delighted with the win ahead of their crucial Champions League semi-final clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

"Yes, it is the perfect match and the boys get a lot of credit from the coach for this," admitted Tuchel. "You can get easily confused in two big matches from this.

"If you look at the table, see Fulham are bottom of the table, you can get confused because they are stronger than the table shows, they prepare matches the whole week, so it was absolutely necessary that we prepared the match with full focus. It was important that we invested fully physically and mentally.

"That’s why the team gets full credit, it was a big win and we arrive with a clear mind with nothing to regret or think about ahead of Wednesday’s game."

