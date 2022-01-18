Timo Werner Heaps Praise Upon Brighton's Playing Style Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Timo Werner has heaped praise on the playing style of Chelsea's opponents, Brighton, as they face off in Premier League action on Tuesday night.

The Blues face Graham Potter's side after a 1-0 loss at the hands of Manchester City on Saturday.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand App ahead of the match, Werner has praised their opponents.

He admitted that it is 'dangerous' to play against the Seagulls due to their style of play.

Werner said: "When you play against a team like Brighton it is very dangerous because they have not the biggest name, but they play football like the big names."

Chelsea's last match against the south coast side saw a late Danny Welbeck goal deny the Blues of all three points at Stamford Bridge.

"When they played here and we drew against them, I was sitting in the stands because I was injured, and I was very impressed with how they play football," Werner continued. "They have a very good style of football, direct up front and (play) without fear.

"So they are a very good team and you have to be very careful to play against them because they can switch the speed up very quickly."

The forward will be hoping to feature having missed the reverse fixture as Chelsea seek a win, sitting 13 points off league leaders Manchester City as their Premier League title hopes fade away.

The match takes place at 20:00 (UK) as Thomas Tuchel's men search for victory.

