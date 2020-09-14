Timo Werner has declared himself fit for Chelsea's first home match of the new season on Sunday against Liverpool.

The 24-year-old made his Blues debut on Monday night during Chelsea's 3-1 win against Brighton in their opening Premier League game of the new campaign.

Werner showed glimpses of what is to come, which saw him win the penalty for their opening goal.

But whilst winning the penalty, he collided with Brighton goalkeeper Maty Ryan and was subsequently struggling during the game with the problem.

After the game, he had ice strapped to his knee and he offered an injury update to Sky Sports.

"Yeah it was from the penalty," Werner said on his strapped up knee. "The knee of the goalkeeper hit me directly in the muscle and it goes very hard. The rest of the game it hurt a lot, I couldn't do some movements because the muscle goes very hard.

"But at the end I am happy that we won. I don't care about this injury, in one week it is good. We did a good game and I'm happy I got the penalty because I think it was really important for our game."

Asked whether he would be fit for Liverpool, he responded: "Of course. Games like this you are always fit."

