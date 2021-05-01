Timo Werner matches Eden Hazard's goal contributions record during debut season at Chelsea

Timo Werner has become the first Chelsea player to record doubles figures in both goals and assists during his debut season at the club since Eden Hazard in the 2012-13 season.

The 25-year-old has had a mixed life in England since arriving from RB Leipzig last summer.

Werner has struggled for confidence in front of goal, missing countless chances for the Blues which Thomas Tuchel and others have put down to a lack of confidence.

But after netting the winner against West Ham last week, the German forward assisted his countryman Kai Havertz during Chelsea's 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday.

And his assist in the west London derby meant he is the first player to register double figures for both goals and assists (11 goals, 10 assists) in his debut season (all competitions) for Chelsea since Eden Hazard in 2012-13.

Hazard finished the season on 13 goals and 24 assists in his debut season after joining from Lille.

Tuchel wants more goals from the German but isn't ready to make the problem 'bigger than it is'.

"Are we happy when he misses his chances? No. Is it about quality? No. It is about confidence and momentum, about trusting his instincts more and not overthinking it. It is easier said than done. I never scored a goal in my whole career and if I did, it was like birthday and Christmas at the same time.

"It is easier said than done but I don't want to also make the problem bigger than it is. It is what it is, he has to go through it, that's his life. He can be very happy about it and fight his way through. This is the point and he is doing this.



