RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner isn't good enough for Liverpool as he closes in on Chelsea move, according to former Reds striker Robbie Fowler.

Liverpool showed interest in the 24-year-old but pulled out of the £54 million transfer due to financial reasons.

It saw Chelsea swoop in and now Frank Lampard's side are moving nearer to finalising a deal for Werner on a five-year-deal.

But ex-Liverpool forward Robbie Fowler believes Jurgen Klopp's side aren't missing out on the German, claiming that he isn't of the standard of the Reds' current front three - Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

"I've heard the noise ­surrounding Timo Werner in recent weeks – but I'm not a big fan," Fowler wrote in the Mirror.

"I realise he's a talented player, he has moments of real brilliance in matches that underline his quality. But I stand by this: is Werner up to the standard of Liverpool’s current front three? Not for me.

"I've also seen the meltdown from some Liverpool fans when they ­realised he’s probably not leaving RB Leipzig for Anfield after all. It makes it seem as though he’s a Marco van Basten, a world-class player who would walk into any side.

"For the life of me, I don’t know why .. does he influence games consistently enough? Not for me. Does he match up to the players you are signing him to challenge and replace? Not at Liverpool. Maybe at Chelsea."

